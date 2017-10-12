Missing NC teen found during Knox County human trafficking sting operation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing North Carolina child was found during a human trafficking sting operation in Knox County Tuesday.

Timothy King, Jesse McMinn and Tabitha Banks were arrested during the operation at a Holiday Inn in Knoxville at 9143 Executive Park Drive.

Investigators found an advertisement on Backpage.com. After contacting McMinn, an undercover detective made an appointment for a “two girl special.”

The undercover detective agreed to pay $340 for an hour. The detective was told while McMinn and Banks were “providing services” King would be their security.

During the arrest, investigators found a missing teen inside King’s car. The teen was missing from Asheville, North Carolina. She is currently being reunited with family.

Also, investigators found $2,708 on King. Banks claimed that some of the money was her’s.

King faces charges for human trafficking. McMinn and Banks face charges for prostitution.