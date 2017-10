MEDIC Regional Blood Center to give away ‘Wonders of Magic’ tickets to donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Magic lovers can help save a life in East Tennessee.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive from Oct. 11-13. Donors can receive a free ticket to Wonders of Magic in Pigeon Forge and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer, and a MEDIC t-shirt.

Locations:

October 11th

MEDIC Knoxville (1601 Ailor Ave) 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut (11000 Kingston Pike) 6:30am – 6pm

MEDIC Crossville (79 S Main St) 8am – 4pm

Claiborne Medical Center (1850 Old Knoxville Hwy) 12pm – 6pm

Fountain Plaza Pharmacy (2825 W Andrew Johnson Hwy) 12pm – 6pm

Lowe’s Newport (120 Epley Rd) 12pm – 6pm

World Travel (10201 Parkside Drive) 9:30am – 12:30pm

October 12th

MEDIC Knoxville (1601 Ailor Ave) 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut (11000 Kingston Pike) 7:30am – 7pm

MEDIC Crossville (79 S Main St) 12pm – 6pm

TN College of Applied Technology Morristown 9am – 4pm

University Park (301 Lippencott St) 1pm – 7pm

UT Regional Medical Center Sevierville 11am – 6pm

October 13th

MEDIC Knoxville (1601 Ailor Ave) 8am- 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut (11000 Kingston Pike) 6:30am – 6pm

MEDIC Crossville (79 S Main St) 8am – 4pm

Blount Memorial Hospital (907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy) 12pm – 6pm

Food City Maynardville 12pm – 6pm

Food City Seymour 12pm – 6pm

Harbor Freight (2305 N Gateway Ave) 12pm – 6pm

Rural King Halls 12pm – 6pm

Walmart Oak Ridge 12pm – 6pm