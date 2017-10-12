Kelsea Ballerini to perform concert at Knoxville’s Central High School

Related Coverage Kelsea Ballerini remembers time at Knoxville’s Central High School in new single

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County native Kelsea Ballerini will be performing at a concert in Knoxville.

The singer is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development for her homecoming concert Oct. 28. The concert will take place at Central High School at 8 p.m.

Fans can receive free tickets through the agency’s Snapchat channel, “Tennessee.” Also, fans must set up an account for Eventbrite.

Tickets will be released over a range of dates and more information can be found on KelseainTN.com.

