John Young wins Knoxville Idol, will audition in front of ‘American Idol’ producer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side would like to congratulate John Young, the winner of WATE 6 On Your Side an Knoxville Wholesale Furniture’s Knoxville Idol contest.

Young received a silver ticket to audition in front of an American Idol producer in a judges’ city.

Singing “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, Young wowed the judges with not only his voice, but his stage presence. He auditioned in front of WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker, Sarah Harris from Knoxville Wholesale Furniture, Marc Anthony from Star 102.1 and Andrew Wentzel from the University of Tennessee School of Music.

“I thought you owned it,” said Tucker. “I loved your facial expressions. I think you’re charming and easy to watch, just the total package.”

Wentzel agreed.

“I love that sweetly tinny sound of yours,” said Wentzel. “You just have this warmth about you.”

Anthony called Young a “country Justin Timberlake.”

“You have this joy about you that is contagious and it is captivating,” said Harris.

Best of luck Young! We’ll be looking for you on American Idol, which airs on WATE 6 On Your Side in 2018.

