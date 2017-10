KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beer lovers can help build a house in East Tennessee.

Habitat for Humanity is hosting “The House that Beer Built” on Oct. 28.

Participants will start on flooring, exterior walls, trusses and roofing. Most of the afternoon crew will be on the roof.

There will be two shifts: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the build’s website.