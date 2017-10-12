FBI asking for public’s help to identify child predator

The FBI is asking for the public to help them stop a child predator.

The agency is trying to identify an unknown woman, known only as Jane Doe 39, who can be seen in a video with a child who is being sexually exploited. During their investigation, the FBI and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, revealed that images from the video have surfaced elsewhere online.

“We know the video has been traded on the Internet,” FBI Special Agent Susan Romash said, “and we know this child is a victim who needs our help.”

In the video, an adult woman is heard speaking Vietnamese, and at one point her face is shown.

“Our hope,” Romash said, “is that someone will recognize this individual’s face—or her voice—and come forward with information.”

The video depicting Jane Doe 39 and the child victim was first noted by NCMEC in April 2016. The woman is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. She is wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress.

“We… search for clues within the images,” Romash said. “Those clues often help us determine where the image was produced or who created it. If those approaches don’t work but there is an adult in the image whose face is shown, we publicize it through Endangered Clild Alert Program and ask for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).