Diamond rings, cash stolen from Pigeon Forge jewelry store

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Pigeon Forge Police Department)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police Department is looking for a robber who stole diamond rings and cash.

Police said the owner of B&R Jewelry Store, located at 3526 Parkway in Pigeon Forge, was getting ready to close at around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday when he let a man he thought was a customer enter the store. After entering the store, detectives said the man showed the owner a black semi-automatic handgun, took diamond rings from a display case and cash from the store.

The suspect was wearing a mask, gray sweat-pants, a black hoodie, black baseball cap and gray sneakers with teal laces, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Vance with the Pigeon Forge Police Department at (865) 453-5367.

