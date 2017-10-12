Authorities seeking missing Cumberland Co. woman

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Shanin Leedora Mehle was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in Cumberland County.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing Crossville woman.

The sheriff’s office says they found Shanin Leedora Mehle’s abandoned vehicle blocking a driveway around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Mehle’s cell phone and personal belongings were still inside.

Mehle, 31, was last seen at her residence around 2 p.m. that day. Authorities issued an alert to surrounding agencies and hospitals as they work to find her.

Mehle is 5’2″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Mehle’s location, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 484-6176 or your local law enforcement agencies.

