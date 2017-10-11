Wreaths Across America program to continue in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announced the continuation of the county participating Wreaths Across America.

The program raises funds to place as many live wreaths as possible on the graves of veterans at veteran cemetery locations in the county. There are more than 15,000 veterans buried at the cemeteries.

“Every donation, no matter the amount, is important to helping our community honor the service members who served our country to protect our freedom,” said Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. “We do this not only to honor the memory of our late veterans, but also as a show of appreciation to the families they left behind who supported them in their service. I remember how much seeing a wreath on my father’s grave meant to my mother, and I know it means a great deal to other families as well.”

Fifteen dollars plays for a wreath made of live greenery to be placed at a grave. The three veteran cemeteries in the county are the Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, the New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery and the Knoxville National Cemetery.

