KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural/Metro fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a salvage yard near Hall Road in southwest Knox County on Wednesday afternoon. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Rural/Metro officials say a cutting torch was being used to cut off part of a vehicle when flames from the torched sparked a fire, engulfing several cars.

Multiple engines are on the scene and Hall Road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

No injuries are reported at this time.