Sevierville teen injured in accidental shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 15-year-old Sevierville boy was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after what police believe was an accidental shooting.

The Sevierville Police Department says they were called to a home on Nichols Street just after 3 p.m. They say based on preliminary information, it appears the victim was shot with an AR-15 style rifle by an 18-year-old male inside the home. Two other adult men were reportedly inside the house at the time as well.

The victim was flown to UT Medical Center. Officers say he was alert when leaving the scene.

No other information, including names, has been released. Police say they believe the shooting was accidental.