Knoxville K-9 officer helps turn welfare check into drug arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A check on a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in Knoxville on Sunday night turned into an arrest after thousands of dollars in cash and numerous drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Knoxville Police Department says a Good Samaritan called 911 to report a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Western Avenue. Police responded for a welfare check, but said the man’s actions led them to believe something else was going on.

They called in K-9 Loki and the dog gave a positive alert on the vehicle. A search turned up $15,000 in cash hidden in various parts of the vehicle, along with substances believed to be heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and oxycodone. Drug paraphernalia was also found, including scales and baggies.

The suspect, who was not identified in the police department’s news release, was arrested on a number of charges including sale and delivery of narcotics. The drugs, money and vehicle were seized as evidence.