Knox County school board votes against changing harassment policies

Related Coverage Knox County school board discusses wording changes to harassment policies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Board of Education voted Wednesday to leave the employee and student harassment policies as they are currently written.

The current policy on harassment of students says Knox County schools does not tolerate harassment for any reason on the basis of “actual or perceived gender, sexual orientation, etc.” The school board had discussed changing this statement to simply say “on the basis of sex.”

Board members Patti Bounds and Jennifer Owen were the only board members to vote against motions to leave the policies alone.

The proposed changes brought about protests from those who felt a change would leave those in the LGBT community more vulnerable to harassment.

Previous story: Knox County school board discusses wording changes to harassment policies