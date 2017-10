KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The First United Methodist Church in Maryville will be hosting a fundraiser to help women in the community.

The 2017 Compassion Roses fundraiser will be Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

It will feature a brunch and guest speaker Chamique Holdsclaw. Holdsclaw is a former Lady Vol who went on to play in the WNBA and in the Olympics.

The event will raise money for counseling services and more.

For more information, visit the event’s website.