KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Facebook is down for hundreds of users across the United States.

Independent website Down Detector has received reports from hundreds of Facebook users saying the service isn’t working. The issues began Wednesday morning at around 8:20 a.m. and are also impacting users in the United Kingdom.

Some Instagram users also had issues accessing their profiles. Facebook has not released any information about the outage at this time.

This is how my Facebook currently looks like in Firefox… #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/CAzvhRbc8t — Bob Reyes 🇵🇭 (@bobreyes) October 11, 2017