2 teens detained after multiple vehicles vandalized in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two teens were detained after multiple vehicles were vandalized in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Department says the teens were detained on Kenyon Street. The 17-year-old and 15-year-old had a backpack with three BB guns and a large quantity of BB’s, according to the report.

The teens were transported to the Safety Building and were interviewed after receiving permission from their parents.

There is no more information at this time.

Recently, there were reports of cars being vandalized in Old North Knoxville and South Knoxville.