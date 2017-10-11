1 dead from gunshot wound in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a shooting in Knoxville Tuesday night.

A report was made around 11:30 p.m. on a male knocking on a residence door asking for help on the 1600 block of Peltier Road. Abraham James Owens, 35, told the residents that he was shot.

When officers came to the scene, the man was on the ground and had more than one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators believe the victim met another person just before the shooting. The victim fled on foot and ran down Peltier Road.