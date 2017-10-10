WATE 6 On Your Side partners with Operation Honor Guard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Almost every day of the year, you’ll find a group of volunteer veterans standing guard, performing a military service at a veteran’s funeral in East Tennessee. The volunteers are members of the Honor Guard. Their goal is to pay respect to their departed comrades by helping at funerals.

WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with Operation Honor Guard and Rose Mortuary in supporting the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard and East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.

Honor Guard members serve in all weather conditions, provide military rites and more at funerals.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to help Honor Guard members continue their mission.

Many costs are associated with funeral services, including the cost of uniforms, transportation, ammunition for the 21-gun salute and flags. Also, it costs $125 for the Honor Guard to dispatch and serve at a funeral. It can take around $800 to uniform one member of the Honor Guard.

Operation Honor Guard is a national nonprofit organization that fundraises for groups providing support to military funerals for veterans and service members. It was founded in Illinois in 2013.

East Tennesseans can donate to Operation Honor Guard by dropping off donations Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rose Mortuary (1421 Broadway or 6200 Kingston Pike).