Tennessee makes quarterback change

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee fans may be getting the shake-up they’ve been looking for.

According to Jesse Simonton of Volquest, multiple sources say redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano will make his first career start on Saturday. Head coach Butch Jones nor offensive coordinator Larry Scott would confirm who the starting quarterback will be on Saturday as Tennessee hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Junior quarterback Quinten Dormady has started all five games for Tennessee this season. He has also been responsible for nine of Tennessee’s 10 turnovers this season. Simonton also reports that Dormady is “contemplating” his future at the program.

Previous story: Dormady and Guarantano on their fight for Tennessee quarterback

