Man sues Knox County, 2 deputies after being tased

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is suing Knox County and two sheriff’s deputies after he was tased earlier this year.

Paul Branch filed the suit in August after the incident in January in which Branch was tased by two sheriff’s deputies. They said he was being arrested for public intoxication and was not cooperating.

Branch claims they were using excessive force. The county and officers have filed a response saying the deputies followed the law.

Both officers were cleared by the Office of Professional Standards and are still on patrol.