Large number of deputies called to incident near Powell High School

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A large number of Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of an incident with possible injuries Tuesday evening.

Around two dozen patrol cars were spotted at the scene on Emory Road about a quarter mile from Powell High School just after 6 p.m. The road is closed in both directions.

Several ambulances are also on the scene. Rural/Metro said they transported one person to the hospital.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

