Knoxville’s Save Our Sons initiative to host job fair

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville’s Save Our Sons initiative is hosting a job fair.

Job seekers can receive help with resume building, record expungement, certification courses, voting rights restoration, job training and more.

There will be free pizza and more.

The job fair will be Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Austin-East High School.

Save Our Sons works with community partners to address “persistent opportunity gaps and to eliminate violence-related deaths among boys and young men of color.”

 

 

 

