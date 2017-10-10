Jewelry Television to host open interviews for holiday season jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jewelry Television (JTV) is hiring more employees for the holiday season.

The company will be adding more than 200 employees to its call center.

“We’re expanding our team so we can provide our customers with excellent service while placing their orders and ensuring they receive their orders quickly,” said Donna Burns, Chief Service Officer.

Sales agents will help customers with purchases while the warehouse team prepares packages.

Paid training will be provided. Employees will have a benefits package, hourly pay, shift differential and incentives, and more.

There will be open interviews every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October. Applicants can go to the JTV headquarters at 9600 Parkside Drive to interview and learn more about open positions.

More information can be found on the JTV’s website.