How to avoid being vulnerable to scams



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Better Business Bureau collects data and shares the anonymous information with law enforcement agencies for use in identifying and prosecuting scammers.

According to a bureau study, contrary to popular perception, it’s not mainly the elderly or uneducated who are victims of scams, but it turns out, millennials are the most common victims. Those born from 1980 to 1995 are most vulnerable because they suffer from what is called “optimism bias.” They don’t think it’s going to happen to them.

The BBB survey says 69 percent of victims are under 45 and 78 percent hold college or graduate degrees.

Another finding is men are actually more susceptible to scams than women.

Scam artists are good. They’re really slick and know how to reach out to you. They’re also convincing, telling you what you want to hear, and encourage you to do things you normally wouldn’t do.

Ultimately, they’re looking for ways to steal your money year round. That’s why the IRS tax scam, tops the BBB list as the most common hoax. It’s were scammers call you and claim to be with the IRS. They say you owe money and demand you pay now. If you don’t, they claim you will be arrested or have legal action filed against you. You’re then directed to either wire money or buy a pre-paid money card.

Another scammer tactic is to call and say you’ve missed jury duty. The IRS and local court will not call and force you to pay now. High pressure tactics is a red flag of a scam.

Another one is the method of payment you are told to use. If they ask you to pay by way of wire transfer or money card and give directions to go immediately, get that money card, call us and give us those numbers, those are red flags.

Other scams include home improvement operators, especially roofers who approach you with door-to-door sales people who say they’re in the neighborhood and notice your roof is in bad shape. They offer to do it cheap.

Then, there are the employment scams where you’re asked to buy supplies for a job upfront.

Don’t think it can’t happen to you, be alert.