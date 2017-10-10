Campbell County ranks no. 3 in nation for opioid prescriptions

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – According to District Attorney General Jared Effler, Campbell county ranks number three in the nation for opioid prescriptions per capita.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins said the reality of the problem is heartbreaking. He said 98 percent of people in his jail have some connection to prescription pills.

“Everything we do seems to be related to these drugs or the addiction people are trying to feed,” said Goins. “It’s ruining lives.”

Goins said this is the most difficult challenge he has faced during his time in law enforcement.

“It’s horrible, the number of people who are gone now, friends of mine, their kids going through this and they are still going through this,” said Goins. “When it gets to the point you would rather see your child in jail than be out because you know they’re not going to die, that’s bad.”

Goins said there are numerous drug programs offered in jail and the drug task force is working endlessly, but it’s just not enough to keep up with the amount of prescriptions being written and the number of pills circulating the county.

The Shepherd’s Home in Jacksboro is a sober living facility to help women in recovery. Director Rhonda Madden said it’s not an epidemic anymore; it’s a crisis.

“The addiction leaves a lot of guilt and shame. What we see when women come in is they are broken and they have a sense of hopelessness about them,” said Madden.

Madden said out of 37 women who have lived in the home about 65 percent have maintained a sober life after graduating the program. She said it gives her great hope that they are making a difference. However, she said more resources are needed and more homes like this would help take their mission even further.

“We really believe in changing one life at a time,” said Madden.