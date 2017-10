Head Coach Butch Jones will speak Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event at noon. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After having a bye week, the University of Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for South Carolina.

The Vols will face the Gamecocks Saturday in Neyland.

UT lost their last home game to Georgia in a shutout, 41-0. It was the first time in 23 years that the Vols were shut out of a game.

Saturday’s game will be at noon on ESPN.