Tennessee town says goodbye to man killed in Vegas shooting

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mourners will begin saying their goodbyes to a Tennessee man killed in last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sonny Melton died while shielding his wife from the bullets. More than 50 others were also killed and hundreds of others hurt.

Visitation for Melton will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Big Sandy School Monday and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral will immediately follow on Tuesday.

Melton was a nurse in West Tennessee at the Henry County Medical Center. His remains were flown back to Tennessee on Saturday.

His body was then escorted through his hometown to give friends and family a chance to pay their respects. Green balloons and ribbons have also been hung in the town in his honor.

Melton’s visitation and funeral are opened to the public.