Lane Kiffin gives nod to Nick Saban after ‘rat poison’ remarks

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WATE) – Florida Atlantic University football coach Lane Kiffin gave a nod to his former boss on Twitter on Monday night.

Following Alabama’s 27-19 victory over Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban berated the media for the hype surrounding his program. Saban likened the media’s accolades to “rat poison” in his locker room.

Kiffin, who served as offensive coordinator at Alabama for three seasons under Saban, took to Twitter to echo Saban’s sentiment.

Contrary to Kiffin’s tweet, Florida Atlantic actually ranks 15th in the nation in rushing offense with 1,552 yards. Meanwhile, Kiffin’s former team, the Crimson Tide, ranks seventh in the nation with 1,810 yards.

Kiffin, who served as head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving the program to coach at the University of Southern California, is in his first season at FAU. The Owls are 3-3 this season and in first place in the Conference USA East.

FAU’s next game is against North Texas in Boca Raton on October 21.