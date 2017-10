KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, according to The A21 Campaign. The industry generates over $150 billion every year.

There will be an awareness walk in Knoxville on Oct. 14 starting at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m.

Participants will walk 1.5 miles in order to bring awareness.

For more information, visit A21’s website.