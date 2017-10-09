Knox County inmate dies on way to hospital, sheriff’s office investigating

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Paul Franklin Sellers Jr. (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital Friday night.

Deputies say Paul Franklin Sellers Jr., 51, was on the way to UT Medical Center late Friday night when he died. Officers were called to his cell around 10:38 p.m.

Sellers was arrested on October 3 and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, as well as Schedule VI drug charges. Deputies searched his home on Union School Road and found marijuana, scales, baggies, and five long guns with ammunition.

Sellers had previously served time in the state penitentiary on drug and burglary charges.

The sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a matter of policy and procedure.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s