Identities released in Jefferson City crash involving police, security officers

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn has identified everyone involved in Friday night’s crash involving a Jefferson City police officer and a Carson Newman security guard.

Dunn says Jefferson City Sgt. Scott Winstead and Carson Newman Security Guard Lucas Trent were in one vehicle and Kelly Livesay and Brittany Brown were in the other. Brown died at the scene.

Police say officers were responding to a disturbance on West Ellis Street when they spotted an SUV in the drive. Officers tried to speak with the people in the SUV when it sped away.

Moments later, Winstead notified other units that he and Trent had been involved in a serious accident a few blocks away. They determined the same SUV had failed to stop at the intersection and hit Winstead and Trent’s vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Several nearby Carson-Newman University students noticed that the sergeant’s car had caught fire. They immediately extinguished the flames while they and arriving officers pulled both officers from the vehicle.

Winstead and Trent were both taken to UT Medical Center and are expected to survive. Livesay was also taken to UT Medical Center while Brown was found dead at the scene.

Dunn says the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.