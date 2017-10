KNOXVILLE (WATE) — President Trump went after Senator Bob Corker on Twitter Sunday morning.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Corker decided no to run for another term in September. He first ran for Senate in 2006 and said he could not see himself serving more than two terms.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the Senator for a comment.

