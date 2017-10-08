‘One Unforgettable Night’ for patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital had “One Unforgettable Night” Sunday night at Bridgewater Place.

The event, called One Unforgettable Night, is hosted by Glenn Jacobs, known as WWE superstar Kane, his wife Crystal, the Jacobs Agency and Music in Motion Mobile Entertainment. The teen dance is a benefit for chronically-ill patients receiving care at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. This year’s patient prom is a glow party, including DJs, dancing, appetizers and refreshments.

The event is free to patients, their dates and chaperones. Several local businesses are donating hair and makeup services, a photo booth, prize giveaways and goodies for gift bags. Painting with a Twist will set up a painting party, in a separate room, for chaperones.

The event is sponsored by Kane’s Crusaders, Fanboy Expo and Tennessee State Bank.

