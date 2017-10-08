Kroger looks to fill 600 positions with hiring event, including here in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Kroger will be hosting a hiring event Tuesday, October 10, at locations across East Tennessee.

They are looking to hire for nearly 600 different positions throughout East and Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and North Alabama. The hiring event happens from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“We have a variety of part time positions and in some cases full time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery. Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

Interested applicants should go to jobs.kroger.com prior to the 10th to apply, then visit their neighborhood Kroger store on October 10th between 1pm – 5pm for the hiring event.

Last year, the company’s total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates and this year 10,000 associates are expected to be added.