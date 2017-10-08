GSMNP: Park expects high winds and rain due to Tropical Storm Nate

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials advise visitors that Tropical Storm Nate is expected to produce high winds and heavy rains Sunday night throughout the park.

US hwy 411/Newfound Gap road in Gatlinburg was temporarily closed due to fallen trees on the road.

US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC is temporarily closed due to fallen trees. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) October 8, 2017

Cherokee Orchard Road is temporarily closed at the park boundary due downed trees. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) October 8, 2017

Little River Rd from the Sugarlands VC to the Townsend Wye is temporarily closed due to fallen trees. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) October 8, 2017

Cherokee Orchard Road is temporarily closed due downed trees. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) October 8, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect from 4:00 p.m. today through 4:00 a.m. tomorrow for sustained winds of 40 mph and gusts over 58 mph. The park is also under a flash flood watch in effect from 8:00 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. with between 4 to 8 inches of rain possible.

Heavy winds and rains can cause trees to fall, localized flooding, and debris movement along banks and roadways. Visitors are cautioned to limit their outdoor activities in the park during this hazardous weather time period. Visitors should anticipate an increased risk for high stream crossings and down trees throughout the park.

Park roads and areas may close due to hazardous conditions. Follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter for the latest information on main road closures in the park.