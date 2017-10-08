Carson-Newman student recalls Jefferson City crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- A group of Carson-Newman students are being called heroes by the Jefferson City Police Department credited with likely saving two officers lives.

The officers were responding to a disturbance call on West Ellis Street. Upon their arrival, they encountered an SUV parked in the drive. Officer’s approached to speak with the occupants of the vehicle when the SUV sped away in the officers direction, forcing the officers to flee from the vehicles path. The initial officers attempted to gain the a visual on the suspect’s vehicle but were unable to.

Moments later, JCPD officer Scott Winstead notified the other units VIA radio that they had been involved in a serious car crash at the intersection of George Avenue and King Street, only a few blocks away from the disturbance call. A Carson-Newman security guard, Lucas Trent, was also in the Winstead’s patrol car

One student first to this crash, Davis Vincent, a senior at Carson-Newman University. He said he was in his apartment, just a few feet away from the crash, when he heard it and went outside.

“At that point you really realize it can be as serious as it is, it’s just help with a person in need. So.. we just did that.” said Vincent.

He said he was one of three or four students, all strangers before this night, that worked to free both officers from the car.

Vincent said they were in “bad shape” and together, the group tried to open the doors. The driver’s was unable to be opened, so they moved to the passenger side — freeing Lucas Trent, a security guard at the university.

Vincent says the engine caught on fire, at that point, they started calling for a fire extinguisher.

“Once we were able to extinguish the fire, we were able to take it a little more slowly, be a little more cautious, and let the paramedics do their job.” said Vincent.

Vincent says he wants others to remember the good work that officers like Winstead and Trent do everyday. Even though he didn’t expect to save lives, he said anyone in his place wouldn’t have hesitated either.

“It’s not something that you want to see, but you know, stuff like that does happen in the world. You can’t be ignorant to that fact. When something like that does happen, you can’t be afraid to step in and make decisions that need to be made.” said Vincent.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.