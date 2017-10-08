Cars vandalized in Old North Knoxville neighborhood

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A homeowner in Old North Knoxville said his fiance’s car and at least five others had their windows blown own. Last week, there was a similar report of nearly two dozen cars vandalized in South Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Department said 15 to 20 similar reports were made in areas including Harwood Avenue, Tipton Avenue, Sevier Avenue and Red Bud Road.

Both neighborhoods believe this is a result of someone firing a BB gun. Police would not say what caused the damage and could not confirm if the two incidents are related.

Nicholas Ferruso lives on Kern Place in Old North Knoxville. He first thought someone might have stolen something from his wife’s car.

“That’s wrong. What they did was wrong,” said Ferruso.

Ferruso said it cost him and his wife nearly $300 to fix the window. If other families have to pay something similar, he said the damage on his street would cost more than $1,000.

He said there is an apartment complex on his street. He hoped cameras caught the vandals on tape.

If you have any information, contact the police at 865-215-7212.