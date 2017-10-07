Tennessee soldier killed in Army training exercise in South Carolina

FORT JACKSON, SC (WKRN) – Army officials have identified the soldiers who were involved in Friday’s accident, here, involving a military vehicle and a troop formation that killed two Soldiers and injured six others.

Dead are:

Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, TN

Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, OH

Injured were:

Pvt. Emmett Foreman, from Daleville, AL

Pvt. Hannah New, Cartersville, GA

Pvt. Benjamin Key, Livingston, TN

Pvt. Alan Kryszak, Clarksville, TN

Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr., Laurel, MD

Pvt. James Foster, Macon, GA

“We are continuing to support everyone affected by this tragic event,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson. “I am very appreciative for all the exceptional support from the Columbia medical community. I appreciate the outpouring of support. Please keep the family members, injured soldiers and our fellow teammates affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”

An investigation into the cause of the accident continues.