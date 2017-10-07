Monroe County Sheriff’s office searches for missing teen

MONROE COUNTY (WATE) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen they say has been missing since Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ällie Hinson left home on Thursday night between 6 and 8:45 p.m. without her parents permission. She could possibly be in the Knoxville area. Prior to living in Monroe County, she attended West High School and Richard Yoakley Alternative School

Hinson is 16 years old with dark red/black hair. She has several ear piercings, including her industrial in her right ear. She also has a nose piercing and braces.

She has made contact, but refuses to give me her location.

If anyone has seen her, talked to her, knows anything, please contact me or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department (423) 442-3911.