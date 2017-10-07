GSMNP: New York man dies after single Motorcycle crash in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A New York man is dead after a single motorcycle accident Saturday morning in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

The accident happened on Little River Road around 10:20 a.m. when Jeffrey Breitkopf, 74, of Selden New York, left the roadway and hit a tree. He then landed in the river approximately 15 feet below the roadway.

Park Rangers and Gatlinburg Fire Department emergency responders placed Breitkopf in a rescue basket and carried him up the 15-foot embankment. Gatlinburg transported him by ambulance to LeConte Medical Center at approximately 11:20 a.m. He was then flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details are available at this time.