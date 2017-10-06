Young-Williams Pets of the Week: Ellie Mae and Lucy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center is currently at capacity and is offering free adoptions, but they also encourage people to do their homework before taking home a new pet.

This week’s Young-Williams Pets of the Week are two kittens, barely two months old, named Ellie Mae and Lucy. They are free to adopt through the weekend at Young-Williams. The event was originally supposed to end Friday night, but was extended.

The center says kittens require a lot of play, but if you get two together, they can help with that because they can play with each other. Ellie Mae and Lucy came from the same litter and actually have two other siblings available at Young-Williams.

For more information on adopting Ellie Mae, Lucy or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.