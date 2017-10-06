Tropical Storm Nate to bring heavy rain to Tennessee



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The WATE 6 Storm Team is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Nate as it heads towards the United States.

WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Ken Weathers said the storm is expected to make landfall late Saturday night-early Sunday morning. He then says the remnants of Nate will move through East Tennessee during the day Sunday.

“Sunday afternoon into Sunday night is probably the best opportunity for rain. It is an Aware Day,” said Ken Weathers. “The bigger concern may be some gustier winds in the Smokies and locally heavy rainfall across the region.”

The good news is that Ken Weathers says widespread flooding is not a big concern, because it has been so dry over the past three to four weeks. He says East Tennessee will likely see 2-4 inches from Sunday to Monday with additional rainfall from a cold front Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ken Weathers says the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico leaves the possibility for Nate to strengthen to a hurricane. If Nate does become a hurricane, he says odds are it won’t get much bigger than a Category 1.

“This storm is moving a lot faster than storms like Hurricane Harvey,” said Ken Weathers. “It will likely make landfall Saturday and by Tuesday is already off the Northeast U.S. coast once again. That means it won’t sit in the same place and cause as much flooding as other storms.”