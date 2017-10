SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing money from a laundromat.

Police shared surveillance videos of two men getting out of their car and standing in front of washers and dryers. Officers said the men are suspected of stealing money fromt he washer/dryer coin machines at Eastgate Laundry located at 715 Eastgate Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ray Brown at (865) 868-1749.