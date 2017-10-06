San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus brings ‘Lavender Pen Tour’ to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ Lavender Pen Tour is coming to Knoxville next week.

The chorus is kicking off its 40th season with a seven day tour, wherein they will visit cities and small towns in five Southern states to share their mission of community, activism and compassion. They say they hope the music will encourage LGBTQ individuals and allies to come together, provoke conversation and action around civil liberties for all, while at the same time raising money for local LGBTQ organizations.

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is also taking part in the concert.

The Knoxville groups that will benefit from the concert include Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus, Positively Living and PFLAG Oak Ridge.

The concert is Wednesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Click here to buy tickets.