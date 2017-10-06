San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus brings ‘Lavender Pen Tour’ to Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ Lavender Pen Tour is coming to Knoxville next week.

The chorus is kicking off its 40th season with a seven day tour, wherein they will visit cities and small towns in five Southern states to share their mission of community, activism and compassion. They say they hope the music will encourage LGBTQ individuals and allies to come together, provoke conversation and action around civil liberties for all, while at the same time raising money for local LGBTQ organizations.

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is also taking part in the concert.

The Knoxville groups that will benefit from the concert include Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus, Positively Living and PFLAG Oak Ridge.

The concert is Wednesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Click here to buy tickets.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s