Nearly 2 dozen cars vandalized in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly two dozen cars were vandalized in South Knoxville over a two-night span.

WATE 6 On Your Side was sent a photo of one of the damaged cars.

The victim says the windows looked as if they were shot with a BB gun.

However, the police won’t say what caused all of the damage.

Knoxville Police Department says 15 to 20 similar reports were made in areas including Harwood Avenue, Tipton Avenue, Sevier Avenue and Red Bud Road.

If you have any information, contact the police at 865-215-7212.