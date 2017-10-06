Morristown police arrest suspect in armed pharmacy robbery

RUSSELLVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Morristown Police Department arrested a homeless man after an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Russellville.

Ben Brooks, 39, was arrested Friday, according to officers. Police said Brooks is a homeless man from Morristown and charges are pending.

Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery at East End Pharmacy, located at 5630 E. Andrew Johnson Highway at 12:40 p.m. Friday. Witnesses said a man entered the pharmacy with a handgun and demanded medicine.

Witnesses told officers that the man was wearing a hoodie with a white bandanna covering his face. After getting narcotics, a witness said the man ran west on railroad tracks near the pharmacy.

Officers said they located the suspect’s hoodie and a K-9 officer was able to pick up the suspect’s track. While tracking the suspect, officers said they heard movement in bushes. They found Brooks in the bushes with a handgun and evidence. Brook was taken into custody.