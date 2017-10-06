Knox deputies: 2 men, 1 dressed as woman, robbed dry cleaners

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men, one of whom was dressed as a woman, who they say robbed a dry cleaner Friday afternoon.

Deputies say the suspects robbed Farragut Cleaners, 430 N. Cedar Bluff Road, around 4 p.m. One suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Both men are described as African-American. One was wearing women’s clothing and is described as 6 feet to 6-feet-2, thin build, around 150 to 160 pounds. He had black dreadlocks with red highlights that were about shoulder length to mid-back length. He was wearing a salmon or pink top with a light-colored tank top underneath. He was also wearing a yellow, turquoise and purple skirt with flip flops. The flip flops were left at the scene.

The second suspect is around 6 feet to 6-feet-2 with a medium build. He weighs around 200 to 210 pounds with short black hair. He was wearing a light colored T-shirt and blue jeans, as well as a dark blue or black hat.

The suspects drove off on a newer model dark blue or black Kia Optima, or a dark blue or black Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (865) 215-2243.

PHOTOS: Dry cleaner robbery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s