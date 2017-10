KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Turkey Creek will be hosting a job fair in October.

The shopping center’s job fair will have representatives from many stores looking to hire. There are more than 200 stores, shops, restaurants and more at the center.

Store participating in the job fair include Belk, Buttermilk Sky Pie, Regal Cinemas, Calhoun’s and more.

Applicants should bring resumes to the event.

The job fair will be Oct. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.