1st human case of West Nile of 2017 confirmed in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department has added two more neighborhoods to its mosquito spraying schedule after both a human and a bird tested positive for West Nile virus.

The health department says this is the first confirmed human case in Knox County of West Nile this year, and the first case since 2013. That person is still recovering. The entire state averages around 20.4 cases of West Nile per year.

West Nile is transmitted from infected mosquitoes, not from animal to person from casual contact or from person to person. Most people who are infected have no symptoms, but one in five come down with a fever and other symptoms like headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most of those people recover completely, but less than one percent develop a serious, potentially fatal neurological illness.

The Dixon Road and Deane Hill areas will be sprayed on October 9, weather permitting, between 8:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. Follow-up spraying is scheduled on October 23 during the same timeframe.

Dixon Road spray area (Click to enlarge) Deane Hill spray area (Click to enlarge)

Dixon Road spray area:

Steeplechase Subdivision

Summer Oaks Subdivision

The Reserve Farragut

Rockwell Farms

Deane Hill spray area:

Deane Hill Drive west of Morrell Road

Twining Drive

Kendall Road from Luxmore Drive to Twining Drive

Luxmore Drive east from Kendall Drive

Bosworth Road

Bardon Road

Moneta Road

Luscombe Drive west to Pocanno Road

Pocanno Road

Jerdan Road

Sabre Drive east from Nobscot Road

Navarre Drive

The health department says you can prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats by:

Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear socks and long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

More tips can be found at http://www.knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes.php