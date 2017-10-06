Fall Fire Safety Festival returns to Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Fire Prevention Bureau and Rural/Metro are teaming up with the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek and the Town of Farragut for the 10th annual Fall Fire Safety Festival.

The event will showcase vehicle extrication techniques, first responder demonstrations and home fire safety awareness. People will be able to see

The event is free and open to all ages. It will take place near Best Buy, 11491 Parkside Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, October 7.

More online: